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NLC Demands Petrol Price Cut, Wage Award, and 2027 Minimum-Wage Talks

The Nigeria Labour Congress seeks a petrol-price cut, a nationwide wage award and a tripartite committee to negotiate a new wage standard for 2027.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria Labour Congress emblem and wordmark with the motto Labour Creates Wealth
The Nigeria Labour Congress emblem and wordmark. Source: NLC.

Key Takeaways

NLC seeks a petrol-price cut and an immediate nationwide wage award.

The union wants a tripartite committee to negotiate a new wage standard for 2027.

The September 30 statement preceded Tinubu’s October 1 address.

ABUJA, Nigeria: The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has urged Nigeria’s federal government to reduce petrol prices and introduce an immediate nationwide wage award, alongside talks on a new minimum-wage standard for 2027.

Okay News reports that the demands appear in the union’s Independence Day statement, dated September 30, 2026, and signed by Nigeria Labour Congress President Joe Ajaero.

“A wage award is not charity. It is an emergency intervention against the collapse of real income,” the statement said.

The NLC said the proposed wage award should cover workers in federal, state and local governments. It also called for the immediate establishment of a tripartite committee to formulate a new national minimum wage for 2027 and secure legislation before the end of 2026.

The union sought tax relief it said the government had agreed with organised labour in October 2023. It also called for lower governance costs and greater transparency in public spending.

Beyond those demands, the congress urged investment in roads, hospitals, schools and other public services, linking transport costs and inadequate infrastructure to pressure on household incomes.

The statement preceded President Bola Tinubu’s October 1 address, in which he identified reducing living costs as his administration’s priority and said the government would focus on lowering production and transport costs.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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