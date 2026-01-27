NNPC And Chevron Partnership To Reach 146,000 Barrels Per Day After New Oil Find

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will increase crude output. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), the state-owned energy corporation, and Chevron Nigeria Limited plan to raise production. Chevron Nigeria is a subsidiary of the United States-based Chevron Corporation. The partners aim for 146,000 barrels per day following a successful NNPC Chevron oil discovery 2026.

Okay News reports the discovery occurred at the Awodi-07 well in the shallow offshore western Niger Delta. The Niger Delta is Nigeria’s primary oil-producing region. The teams concluded drilling activities in mid-December 2025. Results confirmed significant hydrocarbons across multiple reservoir zones.

NNPC And Chevron Commend Oil Discovery Results

Bayo Ojulari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, praised the collaboration. Ojulari stated, “The success of the Awodi-07 well further reinforces the strength of the NNPC Ltd/CNL Joint Venture and our shared commitment to responsibly growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves. This achievement aligns squarely with our strategic priorities of increasing production, enhancing national energy security, and delivering sustainable value for the Nigerian people.” The state-owned NNPC holds a 60 per cent stake in the venture. Chevron Nigeria Limited holds the remaining 40 per cent.

Impact Of Reforms On NNPC Chevron Oil Discovery 2026

The project highlights the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). This is Nigeria’s legislative framework designed to modernize the energy sector. Udy Ntia, the Executive Vice President for Upstream at NNPC, described the discovery as a demonstration of technical rigour. He noted the positive impact of reforms introduced under the PIA. The partners now work to progress the asset toward development and monetization.

The production increase will boost government revenue. It will also support job creation and improve domestic energy supply. Both companies combine resources to develop Nigeria’s oil resources effectively.