NNPC And Edo State Target New 10,000bpd Refinery Completion In 3 Years

The Edo State Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Nigeria’s state-owned energy company, have signed an agreement to jointly construct a 10,000 barrels-per-day condensate refinery in Edo State, southern Nigeria.

Okay News reports that the project, to be located across Oredo and Orhionmwon Local Government Areas, is targeted for completion within 24 to 36 months. The initiative aims to increase domestic refining capacity, improve fuel availability, and strengthen the state’s industrial base.

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State stated the refinery will create jobs, reduce poverty, and support energy security while aligning with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda. He pledged full political backing, investment protection, and provision of land, Certificates of Occupancy, security, and logistical support.

The refinery is expected to produce approximately 20 truck-loads of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 10 truck-loads of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) daily when operational. It will serve Edo State and neighbouring areas in the South-South region, easing supply constraints and stimulating logistics, construction, and service businesses.

Mr Ikedichi Dick-Nwoke, Chief Downstream Investment Officer of NNPC Ltd, described the project as a step to position Edo as a key energy and industrial hub in the South-South. He noted it would boost investor confidence, support industrialisation, and expand employment opportunities.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest crude oil producer, has long depended on imported refined products due to limited domestic refining capacity. The Petroleum Industry Act has driven commercialisation of NNPC and encouraged public-private and subnational partnerships to expand downstream infrastructure.

The Edo-NNPC condensate refinery reflects a growing trend of decentralised energy projects led by state governments and national institutions to enhance local refining and economic development.

In March 2025, the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority issued a licence for a separate 100,000 barrels-per-day refinery in Edo State to Eghudu Refinery Limited.