NNPC, Dangote Refinery to Deepen Strategic Partnership After Ibeju-Lekki Meeting

Lagos, Nigeria – The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening its operational and commercial ties with the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex following a visit to the facility in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State.

Speaking after the engagement, Ojulari described the meeting as a significant step toward expanding collaboration between both energy giants. While NNPC Limited currently holds a 7.25 per cent equity stake in the refinery, he noted that broader opportunities exist for partnership across upstream operations, trading, shipping, and gas supply.

He added that the renewed drive for cooperation aligns with the reform agenda of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose administration has prioritised investor-friendly policies in the oil and gas sector.

According to Ojulari, the goal remains clear: to enhance energy security, stimulate industrial development, and deliver greater value to Nigerians through sustained strategic collaboration.