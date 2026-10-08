NNPC Says Oil and Condensate Output Reaches 1.821m Barrels Daily

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The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) said on October 8, 2026 that Nigeria’s oil production, including condensates, had reached 1.821 million barrels per day.

The state-owned company’s chief communications officer, Andy Odeh, gave the figure while representing its group chief executive officer, Bayo Ojulari, at an energy conference in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

“Today, we are doing 1.821 million barrels per day,” he said.

The company attributed the increase to improvements in the regulatory environment and upstream activity. The figure presented includes condensates and should therefore be read as combined production, rather than crude oil alone.

Okay News reports that the remarks were delivered at the 2026 conference of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria, themed “Access To Assets: Empowering Players & Driving Growth”.

The production claim comes alongside efforts to bring more oil and gas assets into development. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has announced a licensing round covering 40 blocks across land, shallow-water and deepwater areas.

In its October 6 announcement, the regulator said the full block details and bidding requirements would be released in the following days.