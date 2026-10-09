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NNPC Retail Limited, the retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, has extended its Independence promotion until October 14, 2026, offering Fuel App users ₦66 off each litre of petrol and adding diesel to the offer.

In a customer email sent on October 9, the company said the additional week runs from October 8 to 14. It attributed the extension to customer demand.

Okay News reports that the email describes the discount as “Exclusive to Fuel App users”. The offer covers premium motor spirit, commonly called petrol, and automotive gas oil, or diesel.

The company directed customers to use its Fuel App to access the promotion. The ₦66 figure is the reduction per litre, rather than the final pump price.

The offer has different terms and dates from the 30-day petrol discount announced by Nigeria’s federal government on October 8, which gives priority to public transport operators. The customer email did not say whether the two discounts could be combined.

NNPC Retail’s email did not provide a list of participating stations or specify a purchase limit.