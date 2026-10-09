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NNPC Retail Extends ₦66 Fuel Discount, Adds Diesel Until October 14

NNPC Retail has extended its ₦66-per-litre Independence discount to October 14 and added diesel. The promotion is exclusive to Fuel App users.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
NNPC Limited logo on a dark blue background.
Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited logo. Image: NNPC Limited.

NNPC Retail Limited, the retail arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, has extended its Independence promotion until October 14, 2026, offering Fuel App users ₦66 off each litre of petrol and adding diesel to the offer.

In a customer email sent on October 9, the company said the additional week runs from October 8 to 14. It attributed the extension to customer demand.

Okay News reports that the email describes the discount as “Exclusive to Fuel App users”. The offer covers premium motor spirit, commonly called petrol, and automotive gas oil, or diesel.

The company directed customers to use its Fuel App to access the promotion. The ₦66 figure is the reduction per litre, rather than the final pump price.

The offer has different terms and dates from the 30-day petrol discount announced by Nigeria’s federal government on October 8, which gives priority to public transport operators. The customer email did not say whether the two discounts could be combined.

NNPC Retail’s email did not provide a list of participating stations or specify a purchase limit.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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