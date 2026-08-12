NNPC, SNEPCo Vision First Outreach Reaches 10,000 Nigerians

BADAGRY, Lagos State, Nigeria — The Vision First healthcare initiative of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) has reached more than 10,000 people across Nigeria since its launch in 2022, with the latest outreach taking place this week in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The sixth edition of the programme is being delivered in partnership with the Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Badagry Local Government Council, with hundreds of residents from Badagry and neighbouring communities attending.

Okay News reports that Vision First forms part of the NNPC/SNEPCo Health-in-Motion programme and provides eye care alongside cardiovascular screening, consultations, laboratory tests, treatment for mild and chronic illnesses, pharmaceutical services and the distribution of insecticide-treated nets.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ronald Adams, Managing Director of SNEPCo, said the programme was designed to take healthcare services closer to people who may otherwise struggle to access them. His address was delivered by Abubakar Ahmed, General Manager, Corporate Relations.

“Vision First is more than an outreach programme—it is a promise. A promise that quality healthcare should not be limited by geography, income, or circumstance,” Adams said.

He added that the value of the programme was best measured by the people receiving treatment and support.

“As we celebrate the impact of this outreach, let us remember that behind every consultation, every treatment, and every pair of glasses provided is a human story. It is a mother who can care for her family with confidence, a father who can continue to provide, a student who can see clearly in the classroom, and a child whose future has become a little brighter,” he said.

Olanarenwaju Igandan, Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), urged residents to take advantage of the services available during the outreach. His remarks were delivered by Usman Mohammed Bello, Adviser on Community Relations.

“I urge parents, elders, workers, traders, teachers and all residents to participate actively and encourage others to do the same. Early detection and treatment of health conditions can significantly improve quality of life and prevent avoidable complications,” Igandan said.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Asiyanbi Oladapo, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, District 5, and Babatunde Hunpe, Chairman of Badagry Local Government Council, commended NNPC and SNEPCo for sustaining the initiative.

Professor Olukorede Adenuga, Executive Director of the Kolmarg Eyesight Foundation, encouraged residents to participate fully in the programme, saying “a simple intervention can make a profound difference.”

SNEPCo said the Vision First programme has continued to expand access to basic and specialist healthcare while supporting communities that may face geographical or financial barriers to treatment.

The company, which was established in 1993, has also implemented social investment programmes in health, education and human capital development in different parts of Nigeria with support from NNPC and its co-venturers.

The Badagry outreach is the sixth edition of Vision First and continues the programme’s focus on taking healthcare services directly to underserved communities.