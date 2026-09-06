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ABUJA, Nigeria — Former Labour Party vice-presidential candidate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed has stated that none of the politicians contesting against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election can improve Nigeria, including his former running mate Peter Obi.

Speaking during an interview on the Mic On Podcast hosted by Seun Okinbaloye and posted on Saturday, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed urged President Bola Tinubu to prepare to hand over power at the expiration of his tenure but advised against relinquishing office to any of the opposition figures currently challenging him. Okay News reports that Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed described all candidates contesting against the president as individuals who were previously aligned within the same political establishment.

Addressing questions regarding his former presidential running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed stated that his position included Peter Obi, citing his previous membership in the Peoples Democratic Party while it served as the ruling party. He noted that those seeking to challenge President Bola Tinubu share a political history within past ruling administrations, advocating instead for an entirely new political direction for the country.

During the interview, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said, “I will simply advise uncle to please prepare to hand over and move away, but not to the people contesting against him because none of them will improve Nigeria.”

When asked by Seun Okinbaloye to clarify if his comment extended to his former political partner, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed said, “Including Peter Obi, I’m sorry to say.”

Responding to points regarding his own previous tenure in the National Assembly, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed stated that he had never belonged to a ruling political party. He explained that during his time with the Congress for Progressive Change, the party functioned as the leading opposition group, adding that he submitted his letter of resignation when the party merged into the All Progressives Congress and never held a membership card for the ruling party.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and Peter Obi ran on a joint ticket under the Labour Party during the 2023 presidential election. Following the election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed joined the Peoples Redemption Party, while Peter Obi moved to the African Democratic Congress before joining the Nigeria Democratic Congress, which designated him as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.