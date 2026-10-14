Nord Stream Sabotage Trial Opens in Hamburg

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A former Ukrainian army officer identified in court as Serhii K. went on trial in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, over his alleged role in the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea four years ago.

In a courtroom update published at 11:15 a.m. local time (10:15 a.m. West Africa Time, WAT), German public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) said prosecutors were reading the indictment. A subsequent update said Serhii K. initially declined to make a statement.

The Hanseatic Higher Regional Court admitted charges alleging his involvement as a co-perpetrator in an attack on civilian objects constituting a war crime, an explosives offence, destruction of structures and disruption of public services. These are accusations before the court, and there has been no verdict.

NDR reported that one of his defence lawyers challenged the war-crime prosecution, arguing that it went beyond the basis on which Italian authorities had extradited him. The defence position is an objection to the case, not a ruling by the court.

The case concerns the September 26, 2022, blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipeline systems, built to carry Russian natural gas to Germany beneath the Baltic Sea. The explosions occurred seven months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In a declaration issued two days after the explosions, the European Union said the available information pointed to a deliberate act and backed investigations into what had happened. That declaration did not identify a perpetrator.

Okay News reports that the Hamburg court has scheduled 16 hearing dates from October 14 to December 17. Its published schedule also provides for further hearings in January and February 2027, with the final dates still to be agreed.