North Korea Builds New Housing for Families of Troops Killed in Ukraine War

Pyongyang, North Korea – North Korea has unveiled a newly completed housing district in Pyongyang for families of its soldiers who were killed while fighting alongside Russian forces in the Ukraine war.

State media reported that leader Kim Jong Un personally toured the development, known as Saeppyol Street, and visited bereaved families as part of efforts to honour what he described as “martyrs” who sacrificed for the country.

Photographs released by state outlets showed Kim accompanied by his daughter, widely believed to be named Kim Ju Ae, as he pledged continued support for the families. In recent months, Pyongyang has intensified propaganda highlighting the role of its troops in supporting Russia’s military campaign.

The government has also reportedly established memorials and museums dedicated to fallen soldiers, moves analysts say are aimed at reinforcing domestic unity and preventing public dissatisfaction.

According to South Korea’s intelligence agency, an estimated 6,000 North Korean troops have been killed or injured since being deployed to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine. The housing project comes as North Korea prepares for a major ruling party congress later this month, where Kim is expected to outline new domestic and foreign policy goals while further consolidating his authority.