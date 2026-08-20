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North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Hours After Trump Met Kim Jong Un

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
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North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Hours After Trump Met Kim Jong Un
North Korea's Kim Jong Un observes a ground ejection test of what KCNA says is a high-output solid-fuel engine (via REUTERS)

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea fired more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea on Thursday, hours after US President Donald Trump said he planned to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this year.

The launches came as South Korea and the United States conduct a shortened version of their annual Ulchi Freedom Shield military exercises, which Pyongyang has long condemned as preparations for an invasion.

Okay News reports that the missiles were launched from the Pyongyang area at about 5pm local time and travelled roughly 300 kilometres, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean and US authorities were analysing the missiles’ specifications, while Seoul’s presidential office convened an emergency security meeting following the launches.

South Korea condemned the tests as violations of UN Security Council resolutions and ordered its military to maintain heightened readiness.

The launches followed Trump’s remarks at the White House on Wednesday that he intended to meet Kim this year. Trump said it was important for Washington to “get along” with the North Korean leader.

Trump also said North Korea had 57 “very powerful” nuclear weapons, although South Korean estimates put the country’s arsenal at around 80 to 120 weapons.

Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s sister and a senior official, said on Wednesday that Kim had “good memories and feelings” about Trump and that their relationship remained “excellent”.

She added, however, that she was unaware of any current communication between the two leaders.

US, South Korea Scale Back Military Drills

The latest missile launches coincided with a decision to shorten the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises. Seoul said the drills would end on Friday, about a week earlier than initially planned, following a suggestion from the US side.

Pyongyang routinely objects to joint US-South Korean military exercises and has frequently conducted missile tests during or around such drills.

The Pentagon said the reduced exercises would cause “no degradation to US training objectives”.

The United States maintains about 28,500 troops in South Korea as part of efforts to deter a potential attack from North Korea.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back said Seoul remained opposed to formally recognising North Korea as a nuclear-weapon state and rejected suggestions that Washington had abandoned its goal of denuclearising the North.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who has advocated strengthening the country’s independent defence capabilities, said he would support Trump’s efforts to pursue peace with North Korea.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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