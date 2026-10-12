North Korea Fires Missiles, One Beyond 910km, Japan Says

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North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles on Monday, October 12, 2026, with one travelling more than 910 kilometres, according to Japan’s Ministry of Defense.

The ministry said it had not confirmed any entry into Japanese territory or the country’s exclusive economic zone. No reports of damage had been confirmed after information was provided to aircraft and vessels operating nearby, it said.

Okay News reports that Japan’s assessment identified launches at about 9:19 a.m. and 9:36 a.m. Japan Standard Time, 17 minutes apart. These correspond to 1:19 a.m. and 1:36 a.m. West Africa Time, respectively.

The first missile travelled about 220 kilometres and reached an estimated maximum altitude of 20 kilometres. The second flew more than 910 kilometres, with an estimated maximum altitude of about 70 kilometres.

The missiles were launched from inland North Korea towards the north-east and east, the ministry said. It estimated that they fell near North Korea’s eastern coast and in the Sea of Japan, the waters between the Korean peninsula and Japan.

Japan said the second missile may have followed an irregular trajectory. It said officials were analysing the details in close coordination with the United States and South Korea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected launches from the Pyongyang area at about 9:20 a.m. local time and that at least one missile flew more than 900 kilometres. Seoul and Tokyo use the same time zone, nine hours ahead of GMT.

The South Korean military said it had increased surveillance in preparation for possible additional launches and was maintaining readiness while sharing information with the United States and Japan.

Jang Do-young, a spokesperson for the South Korean military, said further analysis was needed before identifying the missile types. The available assessments therefore leave the precise classification of the weapons unresolved.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, issued instructions at 9:24 a.m. local time, according to a notice published by her office. She directed officials to collect and analyse information, keep the public informed and protect aircraft, vessels and other assets.

“Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies,” the notice said in the office’s provisional English translation.

North Korea’s ballistic missile programme is subject to United Nations Security Council restrictions. Resolution 1718, adopted in October 2006, demanded that the country conduct no further ballistic missile launches and suspend activities related to the programme.

The resolution also required North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile programme in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. Those restrictions form part of the international sanctions framework covering the country’s weapons programmes.

In a separate notice issued at 1:15 p.m. Japan Standard Time, the Japan Coast Guard advised vessels to monitor further information. It told crews who spotted falling objects or debris to keep away and report the details to the coastguard.