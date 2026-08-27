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North Korea Vows Response to US Arms Sales to South Korea

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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North Korea Vows Response to US Arms Sales to South Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

PYONGYANG, North Korea – North Korea condemned the United States on Thursday, August 27, 2026, over plans to supply tactical missiles to South Korea and fund human rights monitoring projects, pledging a powerful response.

Okay News reports that a spokesperson for the foreign ministry of North Korea, in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, said that “we cannot overlook the adverse effect of the US sale of its weapons to the ROK on the regional security environment”.

The US Department of State said on Friday that it approved the possible sale of AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missiles and related equipment to South Korea at an estimated total cost of $125 million.

The Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, an office within the US Department of State, announced an open competition for organisations to document rights abuses in North Korea to “challenge the DPRK’s information monopoly”.

The foreign ministry statement denounced “the persistence and sequence of the US hostile moves”, describing the measures as security threats that seek to “create instability in the social system of our state”. The statement said North Korea “will make a serious, immediate and powerful response to the hostile acts”.

US President Donald Trump recently made overtures to Pyongyang, including scaling back joint military drills with South Korea. The two Koreas remain technically at war because their 1950-53 war ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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