Northern Leaders Dismiss Demolition Claims Against Peter Obi

AWKA, Nigeria – Leaders of the Northern Community in Anambra State dismissed allegations on Monday, August 10, 2026, that former Anambra State governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for 2027, Peter Obi, demolished a mosque or discriminated against northerners.

Okay News reports that the community leaders addressed journalists in Awka and Onitsha to deny claims made by political opponents.

Secretary of the Northern Community in charge of Anambra and Delta states, Mahmud Ibrahim, stated that the mosque in question was destroyed in February 2006, before the administration took office in March 2006. “In fact, it was Obi who visited us at the Army Barracks in Onitsha where we were staying as refugees. He later escorted us back to the mosque and donated money towards its rebuilding. So, we do not understand where this story is coming from,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim added that identification cards for northerners were an internal initiative, distinct from the statewide ANIDS card. “As for the identity cards, it was the Northern Community in Anambra State that came together and decided that we would issue identity cards to our brothers for identification. The ANIDS card was different. It was for everybody in Anambra State. The governor, his commissioners and everyone else had theirs, including myself,” he said.

Traditional ruler of the Hausa Community in Awka, Alhaji Garba Haruna, denied witnessing policies distinguishing between indigenes and non-indigenes. “Our relationship then and even now remains cordial. My children benefited from the free education programme, and I personally benefited from his sponsorship for Hajj,” Haruna said.

Haruna noted that the relationship continued after the tenure ended. “He still relates well with us. He comes here for our functions and sends us gifts during Salah celebrations. If there is any former governor who is close to Obi, it is Ngige, who still comes here today despite no longer being governor or seeking any position,” he said.

Chairman of the Northern Community in Anambra State, Alhaji Gidado Sidikki, received 10 million Naira (7,342 USD) through an agricultural loan programme. “The way they gave the loan to me was the same way they gave it to others. There was no discrimination. We are even surprised that before Obi left office, he repaid the outstanding loans on our behalf,” he said.

Sidikki confirmed his son is pursuing a doctorate in China after benefiting from the free education policy. “I came here about 40 years ago. I had all my children here, and today I have five graduates. So, I cannot say that Anambra has not been good to me,” he said.