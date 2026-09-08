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ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has appointed Mrs. Ramatu O. Ibrahim as its Acting Bursar to steer the university’s financial administration following the assassination of the newly appointed substantive Bursar, Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, the institution confirmed in an official notice in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The appointment takes effect immediately from Tuesday, September 8, 2026, and will remain in force until further notice to safeguard administrative stability, ensure uninterrupted fiscal oversight, and manage liquidity across the university’s nationwide network of study centres.

Okay News reports that the leadership transition was approved by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Uduma Oji Uduma, with the formal concurrence of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Isa Yuguda, CON, following an emergency executive consultation.

The transition comes 48 hours after tragedy struck the open-and-distance learning institution on Sunday, September 6, 2026, when Mallam Marafa was ambushed and fatally shot along the highway by unidentified gunmen while returning to the Federal Capital Territory from an official and personal trip to Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

Marafa had assumed office as the principal financial officer of NOUN earlier in September 2026, with the university describing his sudden and violent death as a profound institutional loss that has sent shockwaves through the academic and distance-learning community.

Announcing the acting appointment in a circular issued on Tuesday, the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Mr. Oladipo Adetayo Ajayi, explained that the measure was essential to preserve operational continuity at a sensitive juncture in the university’s financial governance.

“The appointment is aimed at ensuring continuity, stability and effective leadership in the University’s financial administration at a critical period,” the Registrar stated, paying tribute to the late Marafa as a dedicated, disciplined, and dependable officer whose commitment and professional integrity left a permanent mark on the institution.

Mrs. Ibrahim, who until her new appointment served as the Deputy Bursar in charge of Treasury, brings comprehensive expertise in university financial systems, statutory compliance, and public sector accounting.

Over her administrative career at NOUN, she has managed several operational desks within the Bursary Department, supervising accounting procedures, audit reconciliation, and treasury operations across academic sessions.

The Registrar noted that Mrs. Ibrahim’s thorough command of the institution’s fiscal systems uniquely equips her to provide transparent, accountable, and steady leadership during the transitional phase.

Expressing absolute confidence in her capacity, the university management commended her high sense of diligence and institutional responsibility, while Vice-Chancellor Professor Uduma congratulated her and urged the university community, including academic and non-teaching unions, to extend unreserved cooperation to the new Acting Bursar.

Meanwhile, federal security formations and the Nigeria Police Force are continuing investigations into the highway ambush in the North West region to identify and apprehend the armed assailants responsible for the killing of the late Bursar.