NOUN Bursar Nasiru Gusau Marafa Shot Dead on Return From Zamfara

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Gunmen have shot and killed the newly appointed University Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Mallam Nasiru Gusau Marafa, while he was travelling on his return journey from Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, the university management officially announced in Abuja on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

The tragic development has thrown the national distance-learning tertiary institution into mourning, occurring barely days after the deceased assumed office as the principal financial officer of the university.

Okay News reports that the announcement was contained in an official internal notice titled “Official Notice of the Passing of the University Bursar,” signed and released by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Oladipo Adetayo Ajayi, on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Governing Council, Senate, management, staff, and students of the institution.

According to preliminary information made available to the university authorities, Marafa was ambushed and fatally shot along the highway by armed assailants while returning from an official and personal trip to Gusau on Sunday.

The university described the late administrator as a dedicated, disciplined, and committed staff member who served the institution meritoriously across various positions of authority and operational responsibility throughout his administrative career.

Marafa was appointed as the substantive Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria in September 2026, assuming the office with a strong sense of institutional duty and strategic dedication to advancing the financial governance of the premier open-and-distance education provider.

“His sudden demise is a profound loss to the University community,” the Registrar stated in the official announcement. “The entire University community mourns the passing of a distinguished colleague, dedicated administrator and valued member of the NOUN family.”

Expressing institutional grief, the university management extended its deepest condolences to his immediate family, relatives, professional colleagues, and associates affected by the tragedy, offering prayers that the Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant his soul Al-Jannah Firdaus, and grant the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The university administration noted that further details regarding funeral and burial arrangements according to Islamic rites will be communicated to the public as soon as formal consultations with the family are concluded.

Security agencies have commenced investigations into the circumstance of the highway shooting in the North West region, as university stakeholders and academic unions call for the swift apprehension of the perpetrators.