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NPFL Fines Ranchers Bees ₦5m Over Rivers United Match Breaches

The league imposed four fines over security and conduct breaches and directed Ranchers Bees to identify a player for disciplinary action.

By Damilola A.
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Football players pictured in the NPFL statement on Ranchers Bees disciplinary sanctions
Players in the photograph accompanying the NPFL’s October 1 statement on Ranchers Bees. Photo: NPFL.

Key Takeaways

NPFL imposed four fines totalling ₦5 million for Matchday 6 breaches.

The league ordered Ranchers Bees to identify a player by October 1.

The September 29 notice set out the club’s disciplinary options and payment terms.

NIGERIA: The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Ranchers Bees FC ₦5 million over security and conduct breaches during its home match against Rivers United, according to a league announcement published on October 1, 2026.

The league also directed Ranchers Bees to identify, by October 1, a player it said was captured on video physically attacking a Rivers United player. The announcement did not name the player.

Okay News reports that the disciplinary notice was dated September 29 and signed by the NPFL’s chief operating officer, Ayo Abdulrahman. It concerned the clubs’ Matchday 6 fixture.

The largest fine, ₦2 million, was for inadequate security. The NPFL said unauthorised people gained access to restricted areas of the stadium, breaching Rule B13.52 of its Frameworks and Rules.

Three further fines of ₦1 million each covered separate findings. The league said Ranchers Bees failed to restrain players and bench officials who intimidated, threatened and harassed match officials, in breach of Rule C1.1. It also cited an attempted attack on match officials by supporters under Rule C9, and the holding of match officials hostage after the game.

The notice gave the club 48 hours from its date to accept the sanctions or request a disciplinary panel under Rule C26. That period runs from the September 29 notice, rather than the October 1 publication of the league’s announcement.

“The fines shall be payable within Seven (7) working days from the expiration of the said appeal period,” the notice said. The announcement did not state whether Ranchers Bees had accepted the decision, sought a panel or paid the fines.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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