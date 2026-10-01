NPFL Fines Ranchers Bees ₦5m Over Rivers United Match Breaches

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NIGERIA: The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has fined Ranchers Bees FC ₦5 million over security and conduct breaches during its home match against Rivers United, according to a league announcement published on October 1, 2026.

The league also directed Ranchers Bees to identify, by October 1, a player it said was captured on video physically attacking a Rivers United player. The announcement did not name the player.

Okay News reports that the disciplinary notice was dated September 29 and signed by the NPFL’s chief operating officer, Ayo Abdulrahman. It concerned the clubs’ Matchday 6 fixture.

The largest fine, ₦2 million, was for inadequate security. The NPFL said unauthorised people gained access to restricted areas of the stadium, breaching Rule B13.52 of its Frameworks and Rules.

Three further fines of ₦1 million each covered separate findings. The league said Ranchers Bees failed to restrain players and bench officials who intimidated, threatened and harassed match officials, in breach of Rule C1.1. It also cited an attempted attack on match officials by supporters under Rule C9, and the holding of match officials hostage after the game.

The notice gave the club 48 hours from its date to accept the sanctions or request a disciplinary panel under Rule C26. That period runs from the September 29 notice, rather than the October 1 publication of the league’s announcement.

“The fines shall be payable within Seven (7) working days from the expiration of the said appeal period,” the notice said. The announcement did not state whether Ranchers Bees had accepted the decision, sought a panel or paid the fines.