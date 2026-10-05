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The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has warned job seekers against making payments or submitting personal documents in response to a recruitment advert circulating under the name of the former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The agency issued the warning on Monday, October 5, 2026, in a public notice on its official X account. It said the advert did not come from the service and that “no such recruitment exercise has been authorised or commenced by the Service”.

Okay News reports that the warning concerns an advert headed “Federal Inland Revenue Service – FIRS Job Vacancy – Replacement”, which directs applicants to send information to an email address outside the agency’s official channels.

The NRS said it had not appointed or authorised any individual, agent, consultant or other third party to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

It advised the public to disregard the advert and avoid sending certificates, identification documents, personal information or financial details in response to it. The agency also urged caution over recruitment-related messages and links.

The service said the FIRS had been succeeded by the NRS, and that purported recruitment notices bearing the former agency’s name should be independently checked.

Any legitimate NRS recruitment exercise would be announced through its official website and authorised communication channels, the notice said. The agency urged applicants to verify recruitment information through those channels before taking action.