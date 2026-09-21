NSCDC Suspends More Staff Over Illegal Miners Custody Deaths

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) suspended three additional personnel and ordered flags flown at half-mast for three days to mourn illegal mining suspects who died while in custody in Niger State.

The spokesperson for the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, announced the directives on Sunday, September 20, 2026, in Abuja. Okay News reports that Babawale Afolabi disclosed that the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Audi, issued the orders in institutional response to the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that 21 NSCDC officers and men had initially been suspended and summoned to the NSCDC Headquarters in Abuja following the deaths of no fewer than 30 illegal mining suspects.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, set up a 10-member independent investigative committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the victims.

Ahmed Audi said all arrested personnel will be made available to the Presidential Independent Investigation Committee and other investigation panels for further investigation and possible prosecution.

“We do not condone unprofessional conduct, high-handedness or any action that undermines the fundamental rights of citizens or the sacred trust reposed in us,” Ahmed Audi said.

“The leadership of the NSCDC will continue to show unwavering commitment to transparency, human rights protection and professional ethics,” Ahmed Audi said.

Ahmed Audi added that the corps was built on integrity, professionalism, discipline, and absolute respect for the rule of law, and appreciated the patience and understanding of Nigerians as internal re-evaluation continues.