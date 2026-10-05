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The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) has commissioned MedServe diagnostic centres in Bauchi, in north-eastern Nigeria, and Ibadan, in the south-west, as the federal government seeks to attract more investment into specialised healthcare.

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said at the commissioning on Monday, October 5, 2026, that spending on health infrastructure should support productivity while reducing the financial burden of illness on families.

His remarks were contained in a statement signed by Mary-Ann Duke Okon, his Senior Special Assistant on Communications and Press Secretary.

Okay News reports that the facilities form part of the NSIA Healthcare Expansion Programme, delivered through its healthcare subsidiary, MedServe. The minister said public investment could help attract private and development financing for projects that government budgets could not fund alone.

Oyedele commended the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, for supporting the programme with long-term, naira-denominated financing. He said that structure suited healthcare assets whose income is earned in Nigeria’s currency.

The IFC separately announced its financing partnership with NSIA in February 2026, saying the arrangement would help MedServe expand diagnostic and cancer care while limiting foreign-exchange risks.

Oyedele said expanding specialised services within Nigeria could reduce the need for patients to travel long distances or seek treatment abroad.

“Every procedure performed at home keeps value, jobs and expertise in our economy and eases pressure on foreign exchange,” he said.

According to figures cited by the minister, the MedServe-Lagos University Teaching Hospital Cancer Centre had treated more than 16,700 patients, delivering over 30,000 radiotherapy sessions and 25,000 chemotherapy treatments. He said diagnostic centres in Kano and Umuahia had served more than 410,000 patients by December 2025.

The minister said MedServe was developing 23 new diagnostic centres across two phases, including three with oncology units and three with cardiac catheterisation laboratories. Oncology services provide cancer care, while catheterisation laboratories support specialist heart procedures.

NSIA launched MedServe in 2023 as part of its healthcare expansion effort.

Oyedele said Nigeria should aim to build a healthcare sector capable of serving patients from across Africa. He also called for investment in medical technology, equipment maintenance and pharmaceutical production.

He said sustaining the centres would require the retention and continued training of doctors, nurses, radiographers, laboratory scientists and technicians, alongside reliable equipment and affordable care.

“The real test is whether the equipment still works in ten years, whether we retain qualified staff, and whether patients are treated with dignity, diagnosed earlier and able to afford the care they receive.”

The statement did not provide patient charges or booking arrangements for the new centres.