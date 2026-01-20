‘My Mother is Still Alive’, Nuhu Ribadu Debunks Reports of Mother’s Death

The National Security Adviser (NSA) of Nigeria, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has publicly refuted widespread online reports (not from Okay News) claiming that his mother passed away on Monday.

The former anti-corruption czar issued a disclaimer in the early morning hours of Tuesday to correct the misinformation that triggered a barrage of condolence messages from friends, political associates, and the general public.

Okay News reports that the confusion began circulating on Monday, January 19, 2026, when several digital news platforms alleged that the NSA’s mother had died. In response to the growing rumor, Ribadu released a statement in the early hours of Tuesday to set the record straight and halt the spread of the inaccurate news.

In his clarification, Ribadu explained that his biological mother is of blessed memory, having departed this world 28 years ago. He expressed surprise at the resurrection of such claims, noting that it was physically impossible for her to have died on the date cited by the online publications.

However, the National Security Adviser confirmed that there was indeed a death within his family circle, which likely led to the mix-up in the media. He identified the deceased as Hajja Mamma Sulaiman Ribadu, the wife of his late uncle. He urged the public and the media to take note of the distinction between his late mother and his late aunt to ensure historical accuracy.

Ribadu, who has held the position of NSA since his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on June 26, 2023, used the opportunity to pay tribute to his deceased aunt. He prayed for Allah (SWT) to forgive her shortcomings, bless her soul, and grant her eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus.

Despite the error in the reporting, Ribadu expressed profound gratitude to those who reached out to the family during their time of grief. He acknowledged the calls and messages of sympathy he received, thanking his associates for standing by the family and praying that the Almighty would reward them abundantly for their care and concern.