Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced a 2026 licensing round covering 40 oil and gas blocks, with full details of the assets and bidding requirements still to be published.

The commission’s chief executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, announced the round during its fifth-anniversary ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, according to an official release published on October 6, 2026.

“The round offers 40 blocks across land, shallow water and deep water terrains,” Eyesan said.

She said the round followed approval by Nigeria’s President and Minister of Petroleum Resources, Bola Tinubu. Prospective investors would need technical competence, financial capacity and a commitment to developing the country’s petroleum resources, she said.

Okay News reports that the commission’s announcement said full block details, qualification requirements and participation procedures would be published on its website and dedicated licensing portal in the coming days.

The release did not specify an application opening date or a submission deadline. It was signed by Eniola Akinkuotu, NUPRC’s head of media and corporate communications.

Eyesan said the guidelines would disclose the evaluation methodology in full, provide for more detailed publication of results and require disclosure of every bidder’s beneficial owners.

She said those provisions followed advice from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Nigerian and international investors were invited to compete in the round.

Eyesan also set out the commission’s immediate production priorities, including restoring more than 788,000 barrels per day of shut-in output that it had identified across 63 operators.

She said the regulator wanted offshore projects worth an estimated $30 billion to $50 billion to reach final investment decisions. Another priority was increasing domestic gas delivery from about two-thirds of the required obligation to full delivery.

“Our licensing will be regular and predictable,” Eyesan said.