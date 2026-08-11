ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a public warning regarding fraudsters circulating fake, AI-generated employment letters bearing the names of unknown individuals to extort money from job seekers.

According to Okay News reports, criminal elements have been soliciting money from unsuspecting members of the public under the false pretense of securing employment at the agency. In an official statement signed on Tuesday by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Corporate Communications, the commission confirmed that the matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The regulator stated categorically that there is no active recruitment exercise ongoing at the commission. NUPRC urged the public to remain cautious, emphasizing that future hiring processes will be conducted transparently and in strict compliance with government regulations and established laws.