August 12, 2026

NUPRC Raises Alarm Over AI-Generated Job Scam and Fake Employment Offers

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
NUPRC Raises Alarm Over AI-Generated Job Scam and Fake Employment Offers

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has issued a public warning regarding fraudsters circulating fake, AI-generated employment letters bearing the names of unknown individuals to extort money from job seekers.

According to Okay News reports, criminal elements have been soliciting money from unsuspecting members of the public under the false pretense of securing employment at the agency. In an official statement signed on Tuesday by Eniola Akinkuotu, Head of Media and Corporate Communications, the commission confirmed that the matter has been reported to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The regulator stated categorically that there is no active recruitment exercise ongoing at the commission. NUPRC urged the public to remain cautious, emphasizing that future hiring processes will be conducted transparently and in strict compliance with government regulations and established laws.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Add Okay News as a preferred source for faster follow-through coverage.

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

Follow Okay News across the channels and tools you use most.

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.