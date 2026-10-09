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NVIDIA, the United States chipmaker, pledged support valued at $1 billion over five years for American scientific research on October 8, 2026, while artificial intelligence company Anthropic announced a separate $150 million, three-year commitment to the federal Genesis Mission.

The announcements set out different forms of support for researchers. NVIDIA plans to back university research, quantum computing and cloud providers serving US government needs. Anthropic will provide access to its Claude tools, usage credits and technical assistance.

Okay News reports that both companies announced the commitments at the Science: A New Golden Age event in Washington, DC, hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

The Genesis Mission is a US government initiative to use artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific and technological discovery. The companies described support to be provided over the coming years; their announcements did not establish that the full amounts had already been disbursed.

In its announcement, NVIDIA said its commitments would cover fields including healthcare, energy security and quantum computing. It is also collaborating on second-phase Genesis Mission awards involving fusion, accelerator design and microelectronics.

“NVIDIA is putting advanced Super Intelligence in the hands of America’s scientists to accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, energy and materials,” Jensen Huang, NVIDIA’s founder and chief executive, said.

Anthropic said its commitment would make Claude available to more than 15 agencies, including the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation.

It plans to provide Claude, its Claude Code programming tool and application programming interface credits to several hundred research projects. The package also includes training, help getting started and technical support for scientists and agencies joining the mission.

“Through our commitment, we aim to help them use Claude to meaningfully advance their work,” Anthropic said.

The company said it would work with agencies and national laboratories on research priorities including fusion energy and quantum computing.