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NIGERIA — Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, announced on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, that his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 remains sacrosanct.

Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, released a statement on Tuesday detailing the position of Nigeria’s Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. Okay News reports that Nyesom Wike clarified that the rainbow coalition formed to support Bola Tinubu has no connection with the All Progressives Congress.

Nyesom Wike stated that he never promised that the Peoples Democratic Party would refrain from fielding candidates for governorship, National Assembly, and State House of Assembly elections in 2027. He called the rainbow coalition a platform for members of different political parties to support the presidential campaign based on performance.

“Politics is local, and those having problems in their states should resolve them instead of using the re-election of the President to whip up sentiments,” Nyesom Wike said.

Nyesom Wike recalled that he did not meet with the All Progressives Congress before he and other members of the G5 supported Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. He noted that voting patterns in Imo State, Ebonyi State, Abia State, and Enugu State during the 2023 elections demonstrated that voters selected candidates from different political parties on the same election day.

“What I said and stand for is that I will mobilise support for the re-election of the President. I never promised anyone that PDP will not field candidates to contest governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly elections,” Nyesom Wike said.

“Most importantly, the rainbow coalition has nothing to do with the APC. Rather, it is our own way of mobilising support across political parties for Mr President, who has done well to deserve a second term,” Nyesom Wike said.

Nyesom Wike urged political stakeholders to prioritize the presidential election before focusing on state-level contests.