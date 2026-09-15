NYSC Announces Date for 2026 Batch C Stream 1 Orientation Course

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced Wednesday, September 30, 2026, as the official commencement date for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream One Orientation Course nationwide, directing prospective corps members to prepare for deployment across the federation, the scheme’s headquarters announced in Abuja on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

The definitive mobilization timetable was conveyed in an official statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, who confirmed that the three-week orientation exercise will run concurrently in permanent orientation camps across all 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Okay News reports that under the published operational calendar, the orientation course will span 21 days, formally concluding on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

The directorate explained that the formal registration of deployed graduates will open on Wednesday, September 30, and terminate at midnight on Friday, October 2, 2026, to allow for the administration of camp protocols and logistics.

The official swearing-in ceremony for all registered corps members has been scheduled to take place on Friday, October 2, 2026, where chief judges of the respective states and the FCT will administer the National Pledge and the NYSC Oath of Allegiance.

Addressing the departing corps members, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, extended felicitations to the inductees and dedicated course officials, wishing them safe and seamless journeys to their respective designated orientation camps.

The director-general issued a critical travel advisory urging prospective corps members to prioritize their personal safety by strictly avoiding night journeys and ensuring that they board commercial interstate vehicles only at recognized, registered motor parks.

Brigadier General Nafiu emphasized that traveling after dark exposes commuters to severe transit hazards and security vulnerabilities, cautioning corps members against patronizing unregistered roadside transport operators or boarding private vehicles along highways.

The scheme reaffirmed that all state secretariats and camp management committees have been placed on operational alert to ensure strict adherence to health, sanitation, and physical security standards throughout the three-week mandatory training period.