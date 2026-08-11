August 12, 2026

NYSC Denies Connection to Proposed NANS Student Mobilization Levy

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
NYSC Denies Connection to Proposed NANS Student Mobilization Levy
Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, Director-General of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC)

ABUJA, Nigeria – Management at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied claims linking the scheme to a proposed N200 ($0.15) levy allegedly introduced by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for prospective corps members.

The denial follows viral reports suggesting that payment of the student association dues was tied to eligibility for national service mobilization. According to Okay News reports, Director of Information and Public Relations Caroline Embu clarified that the scheme has not entered into any agreement or memorandum of understanding with NANS regarding fee collection.

The agency emphasized that mobilization procedures are conducted strictly through established official channels in direct coordination with heads of corps-producing institutions. NYSC management advised prospective corps members and students to disregard any reports claiming that payment to external student bodies is a prerequisite for national service deployment.

The scheme reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent mobilization process governed exclusively by approved federal government guidelines and regulations.

Corrections and tips
Google News

Stay connected via Google

Add Okay News as a preferred source for faster follow-through coverage.

Preferred sourceAdd on Google
Advertisement

About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow the report beyond this story

Follow Okay News across the channels and tools you use most.

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Preferred sourceAdd on GoogleFollow Okay News updates across Google surfaces.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.