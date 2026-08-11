NYSC Denies Connection to Proposed NANS Student Mobilization Levy

ABUJA, Nigeria – Management at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has denied claims linking the scheme to a proposed N200 ($0.15) levy allegedly introduced by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for prospective corps members.

The denial follows viral reports suggesting that payment of the student association dues was tied to eligibility for national service mobilization. According to Okay News reports, Director of Information and Public Relations Caroline Embu clarified that the scheme has not entered into any agreement or memorandum of understanding with NANS regarding fee collection.

The agency emphasized that mobilization procedures are conducted strictly through established official channels in direct coordination with heads of corps-producing institutions. NYSC management advised prospective corps members and students to disregard any reports claiming that payment to external student bodies is a prerequisite for national service deployment.

The scheme reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a transparent mobilization process governed exclusively by approved federal government guidelines and regulations.