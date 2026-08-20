NYSC DG Warns Corps Members Against Fake News Ahead of 2027 Polls

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Katsina, Nigeria: The Director-General of Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, warned corps members on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, against sharing unverified information on social media ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Okay News reports that Nafiu issued the directive during an inspection visit to a permanent orientation camp in Katsina State.

The Director-General instructed the individuals to develop critical thinking skills to identify manipulated content, including materials generated by artificial intelligence. “Do not believe everything you see on social media. Before you share, think through it. Check the picture and ask when it was first taken and whether there has been any manipulation,” Nafiu said.

He reminded the corps members that they are prohibited from participating in partisan political activities during their national service. “As corps members, you are not permitted to campaign for anyone. Don’t use your social media handle to promote any political parties or political interests,” he stated.

Nafiu disclosed that corps members will likely be deployed as ad hoc personnel by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission during the 2027 elections. “You contribute better to democracy if you make yourself available to help deliver a credible, free and fair election as ad hoc staff. You facilitate hundreds and thousands of people safely casting their ballots rather than you going to cast one yourself,” he said.

“Your ballot is just one, but doing that assignment will help hundreds and thousands to fulfil their constitutional mandate,” he noted.

The inspection concluded with a directive for corps members to participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme to acquire additional skills for the modern economy.