Today

NYSC Fixes Sept 7 for 2026 Batch C Registration

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
NYSC Fixes Sept 7 for 2026 Batch C Registration
NYSC Fixes Sept 7 for 2026 Batch C Registration.

ABUJA, NigeriaNigeria’s National Youth Service Corps announced on Friday, August 28, 2026, that online registration for prospective corps members of the 2026 Batch C will run from Monday, September 7, to Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps issued an official notice on social media platform X stating that clearance from the National Education Records Database is compulsory for all prospective corps members before completing registration.

The scheme advised prospective corps members to obtain their clearance early to avoid delays in their mobilisation. The scheme warned that individuals without the required clearance certificate will not be able to register for the service year.

“NERD clearance is compulsory for all PCMs,” the notice stated. “No NERD clearance, no NYSC registration.”

The scheme urged all prospective corps members preparing for 2026 Batch C mobilisation to secure their clearance certificate ahead of the registration period.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center