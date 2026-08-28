NYSC Fixes Sept 7 for 2026 Batch C Registration.

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps announced on Friday, August 28, 2026, that online registration for prospective corps members of the 2026 Batch C will run from Monday, September 7, to Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s National Youth Service Corps issued an official notice on social media platform X stating that clearance from the National Education Records Database is compulsory for all prospective corps members before completing registration.

The scheme advised prospective corps members to obtain their clearance early to avoid delays in their mobilisation. The scheme warned that individuals without the required clearance certificate will not be able to register for the service year.

“NERD clearance is compulsory for all PCMs,” the notice stated. “No NERD clearance, no NYSC registration.”

The scheme urged all prospective corps members preparing for 2026 Batch C mobilisation to secure their clearance certificate ahead of the registration period.