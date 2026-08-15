ABAKALIKI, Nigeria – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has praised the Ebonyi State Government for approving a N30,000 monthly allowance for Corps Members serving in the state.

NYSC Director General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu described the payment as a sign of the state government’s commitment to the welfare of young Nigerians serving under the scheme. Okay News reports that about 6,000 Corps Members are currently serving in Ebonyi, most of them in the public sector.

Nafiu spoke during a courtesy visit to Ebonyi Deputy Governor Patricia Obila, where he also commended the state for supporting the NYSC with a monthly stipend for its state secretariat and assistance during orientation exercises, including additional funding for feeding.

He said Ebonyi was among the South-Eastern states where Corps Members were deployed peacefully and enjoyed good relations with host communities and other stakeholders.

The NYSC chief also urged the state government to maintain and improve facilities at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Afikpo, particularly the clinic, hostels, multipurpose hall and perimeter fence.

He explained that the NYSC operates under shared responsibilities involving the federal, state and local governments. States are expected to provide and maintain orientation camps and support the security of Corps Members, while local governments are responsible for providing accommodation under the NYSC Act.

Nafiu also asked Ebonyi to reconsider allowing the NYSC to use Ezilo land to expand its rice farming initiative, describing the state as a suitable location for the agricultural project.

Responding on behalf of Governor Francis Nwifuru, Deputy Governor Obila said the state government would continue working closely with the NYSC to improve the welfare of Corps Members.

She said the state was already constructing a female hostel at the orientation camp and expanding the facility because of strong demand from Corps Members seeking to serve in Ebonyi.

Obila also promised that the government would improve the orientation camp and look into the NYSC’s request to use the Ezilo land for its rice farming project.