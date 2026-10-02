OAU Opens 2026 West African University Games in Ile-Ife

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The 2026 West African University Games begin at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, southwestern Nigeria, on Friday, October 2, with the regional competition scheduled to run until October 12.

The university confirmed the start in an announcement published on Friday, welcoming student-athletes, coaches, officials and supporters for the 15th edition.

Okay News reports that the Games bring together university communities from across West Africa, giving athletes the opportunity to represent their institutions in a regional sporting competition.

In its opening-day announcement, the university said the event would bring together university communities for “sporting competition, friendship, and cultural exchange.”

The university urged members of its community to welcome visiting delegations and support the athletes. It also directed participants and spectators to the official Games website for competition information and announcements.

The event portal confirms Ile-Ife as the host city and the October 2–12 dates. It outlines a broad programme of individual and team sports, including athletics, football, basketball and swimming.