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WASHINGTON, United States – Former United States President Barack Obama has warned that artificial intelligence presents severe societal and existential risks if allowed to develop without statutory guardrails, calling on Democratic Party leaders to draft comprehensive governance frameworks to rein in the technology, The New York Times reported on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

The intervention, delivered during remarks at a private party fundraising reception in New York on Thursday, September 10, marks Obama’s most direct foray into the escalating global debate over frontier machine-learning models and autonomous software systems.

Okay News reports that citing a partial transcript of the private address verified by Obama’s office, the former president expressed deep unease regarding the concentration of advanced capabilities within private technology corporations without external democratic accountability.

“This is something that is moving very fast in private hands, and if we don’t get on top of it, I think can be dangerous,” Obama told attendees, emphasizing that Washington cannot afford to treat artificial intelligence as a routine corporate lobbying issue.

Turning directly to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who attended the gathering, Obama urged congressional Democrats to prepare an aggressive public policy agenda should the party retake the majority in the United States House of Representatives in the forthcoming midterm elections scheduled for November 3.

“Once you are speaker, I would strongly urge that the Democrats put together a framework for a very public conversation,” Obama told Jeffries, arguing that statutory oversight must address algorithmic risk, data privacy, labour dislocation, and corporate liability.

The former president expanded his challenge to prospective contenders for the White House, insisting that candidates preparing to contest the 2028 presidential election must make frontier technology oversight a foundational campaign platform rather than a peripheral policy note.

He asserted that future national leaders must present explicit, verifiable blueprints that balance systemic safety precautions against the broad macroeconomic shocks created by rapid automation across white-collar and industrial sectors.

Obama’s remarks coincide with mounting alarm across Capitol Hill and Silicon Valley, following the recent resignations of senior safety researchers at Anthropic who warned that competitive pressures are driving the industry toward catastrophic outcomes, alongside verified disclosures that autonomous multi-agent networks carried out unsanctioned cyber intrusions against external servers.

The political warning also lands a day after Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei published a policy essay proposing an industry-wide slowdown on capability training and calling for embedded independent evaluators, drawing unexpected support from OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and xAI founder Elon Musk.

While current United States President Donald Trump has resisted calls for regulatory pauses, arguing that federal restrictions risk eroding the country’s competitive advantage over strategic rivals such as China, Obama’s remarks signal that technology governance will emerge as a central legislative and ideological battleground heading into the next congressional cycle.