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ABUJA, Nigeria — Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has criticised xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa, saying illegal migration should be addressed through the law rather than violence or destruction of property.

Our correspondent retrieved the over one-hour-long interview on Monday, September 14, 2026, noting that it was recorded on September 10, 2026.

Okay News reports that Olusegun Obasanjo stated that Nigeria’s involvement in the anti-apartheid struggle was based on principle and opposition to racial discrimination, rather than an expectation of reward.

The former president said the principle behind Nigeria’s support was that “no black person should be treated as inferior” because of race.

Olusegun Obasanjo argued that Nigeria’s role was significant to the eventual dismantling of apartheid, saying that “without the country’s leadership and interventions, South Africa would not have ended the system when it did”.

He recalled working with international and African leaders during the struggle, including former United States Representative Andrew Young, former British Prime Minister James Callaghan, former Mozambican President Samora Machel, and former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.

On the treatment of migrants in South Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo said “the existence of undocumented migrants did not justify unlawful actions against them”.

He said “authorities and citizens should not respond to illegal migration by committing further violations,” warning against what he described as using “illegality to treat illegality”.

Olusegun Obasanjo questioned the response to undocumented migrants, particularly where local groups are encouraged or allowed to destroy their homes or businesses.

He questioned “assumptions linking migrants generally to crime, asking what proportion of foreign nationals were actually involved in criminal activity and how many contributed to the economy by creating jobs”.

The former president linked the resentment against migrants to broader governance and economic challenges, saying political pressure on the African National Congress and other governments on the continent could contribute to anti-immigrant sentiment when citizens’ economic expectations were not being met.

Olusegun Obasanjo said “violence against migrants was also inconsistent with efforts to promote African integration and economic cooperation”.

His comments come amid continuing debate over the treatment of foreign nationals in South Africa, where concerns over undocumented migration, unemployment, crime, and competition for economic opportunities have contributed to tensions involving migrants.

Recent commentary in South Africa has also highlighted research suggesting that migrants can contribute to job creation and economic activity.