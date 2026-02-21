Obasanjo Urges Higher Enrollment, Tech-Driven Reforms at NOUN

Abeokuta, Nigeria – Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for a significant increase in student enrolment at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), alongside stronger investment in modern technology and innovation.

Obasanjo made the appeal while hosting the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, Uduma Uduma, at his Abeokuta residence. According to a statement issued by the university’s media director, Ibrahim Sheme, the former president stressed the need for NOUN to deepen reforms in digital education, particularly in the area of artificial intelligence. He also advocated for the restoration of the university’s law programme.

Responding, Uduma pledged to prioritise the revival of the law faculty and consolidate ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening the institution’s academic profile. He expressed appreciation for Obasanjo’s continued support toward the growth and development of NOUN.

In his remarks, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Olufemi Peters, disclosed that the university has already made progress in integrating artificial intelligence into its academic offerings. He noted that these initiatives have attracted recognition from international educational bodies.

On enrolment figures, Peters revealed that NOUN currently has about 300,000 registered students, with roughly 190,000 actively participating in academic activities. He attributed the gap to varying levels of engagement and expressed confidence that the new leadership would sustain innovation and institutional advancement.