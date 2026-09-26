Obi Inaugurates NDC Delta Campaign Office, Rallies Asaba Support

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ASABA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Gregory Obi, CON, visited Asaba, the Delta State capital, to commission the state campaign secretariat of the party and rally grassroots support for the party’s governorship flagbearer, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, political correspondents reported in Asaba on Saturday morning, September 26, 2026.

The high-profile commissioning on Thursday, September 24, marked a major step in the NDC’s nationwide campaign mobilization ahead of the 2027 general elections, bringing together senatorial, House of Representatives, and State Assembly candidates alongside grassroots party executives from across the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

Okay News reports that in an official statement titled “My Visit to Delta State,” released on Friday, Obi reiterated that the party’s campaign remains anchored on national revitalization, poverty reduction, and structural economic diversification.

“On Thursday, 24th September, I joined our Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, other Delta State candidates, our party leaders, and members of our party for the launching of the NDC campaign office in Asaba, Delta State,” Obi stated in his personal account of the visit.

Addressing party supporters, youth volunteers, and community leaders who converged on the campaign headquarters along the Asaba-Benin expressway, the NDC presidential flagbearer underscored that reviving Nigeria’s productive capacity remains the only viable path to economic recovery.

“It was another opportunity to continue to spread our message and commitment to a better Nigeria,” Obi noted. “We must unite, secure our dear nation, and move it from consumption to production, create jobs, and pull our people out of poverty.”

Obi commended the leadership qualities and business background of Deacon Iyovwaye, an energy executive and industrialist, expressing confidence that his gubernatorial ticket offers Delta State voters a transformative governance model centered on prudent resource management, infrastructural expansion, and human capital development.

“I sincerely thank our Governorship Candidate, other leaders, and members of our party in Delta State for their commitment to a better Delta State and Nigeria,” Obi remarked. “I also sincerely thank the good people of Delta State for the wonderful reception and hospitality accorded to us. A New Nigeria is Possible, and Nigeria will be OK.”

The Asaba campaign launch forms part of Obi’s broader tour across the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones to establish operational party infrastructure and coordinate candidate strategies ahead of the official opening of the 2027 statutory campaign timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission.