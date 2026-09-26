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AWKA, Nigeria — Daniel Ezeigwe, media aide to Anambra State First Lady Nonye Soludo, issued a clarification on Saturday, September 26, 2026, stating that former governor Peter Obi is not a godfather to any of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s children.

Okay News reports that Daniel Ezeigwe disclosed the actual family ties in an official statement, noting that Nonye Soludo is the confirmation godmother to Peter Obi’s daughter, while Margaret Obi is the baptismal godmother to one of Chukwuma Soludo’s daughters.

The statement clarified that neither Peter Obi nor Chukwuma Soludo has served as a godparent to the other’s children.

The clarification was issued following the circulation of a video recorded at the 22nd Conference of the Nigerian Guild of Editors in Enugu on Friday, September 25, 2026, where Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, spoke regarding his relationship with Chukwuma Soludo.

At the conference, Peter Obi addressed the audience on his relationship with the incumbent governor. “People might not know, my wife and I are godparents to Soludo’s children. Yes, we are that close. So we are not quarrelling, and we will never quarrel. If I see him any day, me and him will hug and everything. If they say anything, I’ll answer them,” Peter Obi said.

Daniel Ezeigwe stated that Peter Obi may have misspoke during his address in Enugu. “It is possible that Mr Peter Obi simply misspoke in the course of making his remarks. However, given the widespread circulation of the video and the enquiries it has generated, it is important that the record be set straight,” Daniel Ezeigwe said.

The statement affirmed that the relationship between both families remains cordial. “The relationship between the two families is cordial and there is no need to misrepresent it in any manner,” Daniel Ezeigwe stated.