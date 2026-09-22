Obidient Movement Warns Wike, Riggers Ahead of 2027 Elections

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ABUJA, Nigeria – The Obidient Movement has issued a stern warning to political actors and election administrators against subverting the democratic process ahead of the 2027 general elections, cautioning that voters will resist any attempt to alter election outcomes, the civil and political organization announced in a statement issued from its headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The movement’s reaction follows widespread public discussion generated by televised remarks made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, CON, on TVC, which the group characterized as a public confirmation of electoral manipulation during the 2023 presidential election to favor the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Okay News reports that in an official press release signed by its Media and Communications Directorate in Abuja on Tuesday, the group declared that it viewed the minister’s public statements with grave concern, arguing that such conduct undermines the foundations of constitutional democracy.

“The Obidient Movement has watched with grave concern the video of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, speaking publicly about how he and other conspirators carried out an offense against the Nigerian people in 2023 by manipulating election results to favour Bola Tinubu and the APC,” the statement noted. “Even though this reconfirms what we have always known about the outcome of the 2023 elections, it is jarring to hear it once again in a braggadocio manner on national TV.”

Addressing future electoral exercises, the movement warned that citizens would not tolerate administrative collusion, voter suppression, or the falsification of tally sheets during the 2027 general elections.

“In view of the foregoing, the Obidient Movement hereby invites Wike and his co-conspirators to make sure they write their will before the 2027 elections, as Nigerians are determined to enforce transparency from the polling units to the collation centres,” the organization asserted, adding that any deliberate subversion of the ballot would be met with direct and lawful civilian resistance on the ground.

The organization called upon the Independent National Electoral Commission to return to its statutory and constitutional obligation to conduct transparent and verifiable elections, warning the electoral umpire against institutional bias toward the ruling establishment.

The movement stressed that the primary loyalty of electoral commissioners and ad-hoc staff belongs to the Nigerian citizenry, insisting that results announced at collation centers must correspond strictly with votes cast and counted at polling units across the country.

Turning to security agencies, the group emphasized that law enforcement operatives deployed for electoral duties are constitutionally mandated to protect voters and guarantee order, rather than functioning as partisan instruments to intimidate opposition figures or facilitate malpractices.

“In 2027, Nigerians are not going to court, and will not accept results written by politicians and a compromised INEC,” the statement added, advising young people and political foot soldiers to reject invitations to engage in electoral violence on behalf of elite figures whose families remain insulated from the consequences of political instability.

Reaffirming its commitment to nationwide voter education, the directorate maintained that the sovereignty of the ballot must remain inviolable, insisting that the forthcoming 2027 polls must serve as an authentic reflection of the popular democratic will.