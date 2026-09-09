Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

NAPLES, Italy – A moment of technical brilliance from club captain Martin Ødegaard propelled Arsenal to a gritty 1-0 victory over Italian giants SSC Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, getting the Gunners’ UEFA Champions League league-phase campaign off to a flying start on foreign soil.

The hard-fought contest in southern Italy tested Mikel Arteta’s squad across 90 demanding minutes, as a resilient Napoli side pressed aggressively to exploit transition openings before Ødegaard unlocked the home defence in the closing quarter-hour.

Okay News reports that following a scoreless opening half characterized by intense midfield duels and cautious tactical maneuvering, both sides traded opportunities as they sought to seize control of their European opener.

Napoli threatened on the counter-attack through creative playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and striker Rasmus Højlund, but Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya stood firm, turning away a fierce long-range strike from Matteo Politano and commanding his area under sustained aerial deliveries.

At the other end, Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino came close to breaking the deadlock, only to be denied by timely defensive interventions and sharp goalkeeping from Alex Meret.

The decisive breakthrough arrived in the 75th minute when Greek forward Christos Tzolis engineered space on the edge of the penalty box, sliding an incisive layoff into the path of Ødegaard, who unleashed a low left-footed drive that kissed the inside of the left post before nestling into the net.

The goal prompted an immediate tactical response from the hosts, but Arsenal maintained territorial control through disciplined possession play, almost extending their advantage in the 86th minute when Bruno Guimarães whistled a powerful strike narrowly past the upright.

Napoli pressed forward in search of an equalizer during four minutes of stoppage time, but Arsenal’s defensive unit held firm to preserve the clean sheet and secure three vital away points in the 36-team Champions League table.

The result extends Arsenal’s unbeaten run across all competitions this season, providing momentum ahead of their upcoming domestic fixtures, while Napoli will look to rebound on the continent after a frustrating opening outing in front of their home supporters.