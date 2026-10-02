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A player can be in an offside position without committing an offside offence. The decision depends on the position when a team-mate plays or touches the ball and what the player subsequently does.

This guide follows the 2026/27 Laws of the Game published by the International Football Association Board (IFAB), checked on October 2, 2026. The examples are fictional illustrations, not rulings on real matches.

Start With Position and Timing

Under Law 11, an offside position requires a relevant part of the player’s head, body or feet to be in the opponents’ half and closer to their goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent. Being level with that opponent is not an offside position.

The comparison is usually made at the first contact when a team-mate plays or touches the ball. For a goalkeeper’s throw, the reference is the release, or last contact.

Hands and arms are excluded for every player, including goalkeepers. FIFA’s explanation of the arm-boundary clarification identifies the bottom of the armpit as the reference. An outstretched hand therefore does not set the offside line.

Use the Ball and the Second-Last Opponent

Calling someone “past the last defender” can hide two errors: the goalkeeper is not necessarily the opponent closest to goal, and the ball also matters.

Imagine a simplified moment in the opponents’ half. The attacker’s nearest relevant body part is 12 metres from the goal line, the ball is 15 metres away and the second-last opponent is 14 metres away. The attacker is closer than both and is in an offside position.

Now change only the ball’s position to 10 metres from the goal line. The attacker remains closer than the second-last opponent but is behind the ball. The position test is no longer met.

These measurements illustrate the logic. A real decision requires the correct instant and the relevant body parts, not a visual estimate from an unsuitable camera angle.

Then Ask Whether the Player Became Involved

Law 11 penalises relevant involvement, including playing the ball, interfering with an opponent or gaining an advantage from a rebound or save. A player need not touch the ball to interfere with an opponent, but mere presence is insufficient.

The Professional Game Match Officials’ guidance published by the Premier League explains the importance of whether an attacker affects an opponent’s ability to play the ball. That question is separate from drawing the positional line.

For a fictional example, an advanced attacker stays away from a pass received by an onside team-mate and does not affect an opponent. The advanced position alone is not enough for an offence. By contrast, an attacker who blocks a goalkeeper’s view of a shot can become involved without touching the ball.

A Defender’s Touch Does Not Always Reset the Situation

Okay News reports that IFAB’s guidance on deliberate play distinguishes an opponent playing the ball with control from a deflection. An unsuccessful pass or clearance can still be deliberate play; a reflex touch with little opportunity for control may be a deflection.

The assessment considers factors such as the player’s view, the ball’s speed and direction, and the time available to coordinate a movement. It does not turn solely on whether the defender meant to touch the ball.

Consider two fictional situations in which the attacker has not already interfered with an opponent. In one, a defender has time to see a rolling pass and make a controlled clearance but misdirects it. In the other, a close-range shot strikes a defender before there is a realistic opportunity to control it. Those contacts should not automatically receive the same offside treatment.

A deliberate save has a separate exception. A goalkeeper saving a shot, or an outfield defender blocking it with a foot as it heads into or very close to goal, does not reset the assessment in the same way as ordinary deliberate play. Judge the type of contact before deciding what follows.

Remember the Direct-Receipt Exceptions

There is no offside offence on receiving the ball directly from a throw-in, goal kick or corner kick. The word “directly” matters: a subsequent team-mate’s touch can create a new offside assessment.

An offside offence normally restarts play with an indirect free kick at the place of the offence. The wider guide to football’s match decisions and restarts explains that distinction. When reviewing a clip, identify the relevant touch, test the position, then establish the involvement. A frozen image of the position cannot answer all three questions. In matches using video review, how VAR checks and reviews work is a separate part of the decision.