Ogun and DP World Seal $7bn Deep Seaport and Free Zone in Paris

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

PARIS, France – The Ogun State Government has signed bilateral Memoranda of Understanding with Dubai-based global logistics and terminal operator DP World to develop the multi-billion-dollar Gateway Deep Seaport and the 10,000-hectare Ogun State Blue Marine Special Economic Zone, unlocking an initial capital investment exceeding $7 billion into Nigeria’s maritime economy, the State House announced in Paris on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, witnessed the historic signing ceremony at an official investment forum in the French capital, giving firm assurances to domestic and international financiers that the Federal Government will guarantee long-term regulatory clarity, fiscal predictability, and policy stability to safeguard foreign direct investments across the country.

Okay News reports that in an executive dispatch signed in Paris on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency revealed that the deep-sea maritime facility, situated along the Ogun Waterside coastal corridor, is designed with a four-kilometer berth and an 18-metre natural draft, enabling it to accommodate modern ultra-large container carriers.

The facility is engineered to structurally decongest the Lagos port corridor by easing chronic vessel bottlenecks at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, substantially lowering dwell times and freight clearance demurrage for manufacturers, shipping lines, and cross-border traders operating under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“The agreements before us bring together vision, expertise, capital and execution capacity,” President Tinubu stated during the signing. “I particularly welcome DP World, one of the world’s leading port and logistics operators. I also acknowledge our financial advisers, SkyKapital, and all the investors and partners whose commitment has brought us to this important stage. These agreements envisage an initial investment of more than $7 billion in the Nigerian economy. At full development, the projects are projected to create more than 50,000 direct jobs and many additional indirect opportunities, while generating substantial non-oil export earnings from Nigerians’ creativity and productivity across the value chain.”

The President commended Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, for completing land acquisition protocols, structuring the concession framework, and mitigating upstream risks for international investors, describing the initiative as a model of cooperative federalism where sub-national vision receives robust federal facilitation.

Governor Abiodun led a high-powered state delegation to the signing ceremony, which included Secretary to the State Government Tokunbo Talabi, cabinet commissioners overseeing finance, works, transport, and trade, as well as statutory representatives of the host coastal communities.

Also witnessing the transaction were the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola; Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Emmanuel Ayodele Oke; the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho; Group Chief Executive Officer of DP World, Yuvraj Narayan; Managing Director of SkyKapital, Karim Noujaim; and the Senior Vice President for Business Development in Sub-Saharan Africa at DP World, Mohammed Rashid Ismail.

President Tinubu emphasized that the deep seaport provides the vital commercial backbone for the adjoining 10,000-hectare Blue Marine Special Economic Zone, which has already received formal expressions of interest from multinational manufacturing, agro-allied, and automotive fabrication conglomerates.

“A port moves cargo; a port integrated with a special economic zone helps to build an economy,” the Commander-in-Chief remarked. “Each reinforces the other. Within the zone, imported inputs will be transformed into finished goods, Nigerian raw materials will be processed for export and, most importantly, our young men and women will find dignified, productive and sustainable employment.”

The President highlighted the strategic integration between the new port and the ongoing 700-kilometer Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway project, disclosing that the 28-kilometer Ogun State alignment of the dual-carriage superhighway is scheduled for completion before the end of 2026, establishing a high-speed arterial transport link connecting the terminal to industrial hubs in Lagos, Sagamu, and the northern hinterland.

He noted that the maritime cluster will also anchor a broader defense and industrial corridor in the region, operating in close synergy with the proposed Nigerian Navy Operating Base and Dockyard as well as the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas project to advance national energy transition and gas-export priorities.