Ogun Police Keep TikTok User Mirabel for Probe after Hospital Discharge

OGIJO, Ogun State, Nigeria — The Ogun State Police Command in southwestern Nigeria has confirmed that a TikTok user known as Mirabel has been discharged from hospital but remains with investigators as authorities examine her sexual assault allegations.

The Ogun State Police Command, which is the law enforcement authority responsible for policing Ogun State in southwestern Nigeria, said the social media user voluntarily presented herself to officers after her claims went viral online.

Mirabel, known on TikTok as @mirab351, had posted a distressing video alleging that she was sexually assaulted in her apartment by an unidentified individual who allegedly broke into her home. She also claimed that the attacker later sent threatening messages and that the trauma led her to attempt suicide. The video triggered widespread reactions across Nigerian social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, with many users demanding swift action from authorities.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed the latest development during an interview with News Central Television on Friday, February 20, 2026.

According to Babaseyi, officers initially struggled to obtain a clear account from Mirabel when she appeared at the police station, prompting immediate medical attention.

“And the DPO was trying to debrief her to get facts of the case, but we found out that she wasn’t that coherent at that point in time, so he had to promptly take her to the hospital, a state hospital, for attention,” she said.

The Divisional Police Officer is the officer in charge of a local police division in Nigeria. Babaseyi explained that given the seriousness of the allegations circulating online, the police acted quickly to ensure her safety and health.

“As you know, already, she is somebody, a victim of sexual assault as we presumed, as it was allegedly stated from her post on TikTok and the posts that were going viral on X. We acted in good faith. The DPO did everything professionally within his power to make her get medical attention, prompt medical attention. She was admitted into the ICU,” Babaseyi stated.

She emphasised that Mirabel was not arrested at any time and that her wellbeing remained the command’s priority.

“As a presumed victim of sexual assault, what should we do? She had her freedom to communicate with who she wanted to communicate with,” she said.

Providing an update, Babaseyi confirmed that Mirabel had been discharged from the hospital and is currently with the police to assist ongoing inquiries.

“She has been happily discharged from the hospital and as we speak now, she’s with us for us to further the investigation and to get to the logical conclusions of whether those allegations were true or not,” she added.

Okay News reports that initial public reaction to the video linked the alleged assault to Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial capital. However, preliminary findings indicated that the incident occurred in Ogijo, a community in Ogun State, shifting jurisdiction to the Ogun State Police Command.

Amid intense online debate, rumours circulated that Mirabel had been arrested for allegedly fabricating the claims. The police rejected those reports, reiterating that she voluntarily approached the Ibafo Police Division, a local police station in Ogun State, to file her complaint.

In an earlier statement, the command said she was taken for a comprehensive medical evaluation because of her condition and that her health was closely monitored. Authorities also urged members of the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed claims as investigations continue.

The outcome of the investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed or whether the allegations are found to be unsubstantiated. For now, police say their focus remains on establishing the facts.