Oil Marketers Confirm: No More Petrol Imports as Dangote Refinery Meets Local Demand

Independent oil marketers in Nigeria have confirmed that they are now sourcing all their Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) supplies directly from Dangote Petroleum Refinery, effectively ending the need for petrol imports at this time.

Okay News reports that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has distanced itself from reports suggesting a collapse in supply arrangements between Dangote Refinery and marketers, describing such claims as inaccurate and misleading.

IPMAN National Publicity Secretary Chinedu Ukadike stated in an exclusive interview that marketers have no complaints about product shortages, with prices continuing to drop and supply remaining stable even during the high-traffic Christmas period.

Ukadike emphasised that IPMAN members fully support Dangote Refinery and are lifting products consistently without issues, adding that nobody is importing petrol at the moment.

He highlighted the refinery’s decision to open the market to independent marketers and reduce minimum purchase volumes from two million litres to 250,000 litres, allowing smaller operators to access supply more easily.

Ukadike welcomed the direct delivery model to filling stations, describing it as a game-changer that improves distribution efficiency, reduces costs, and benefits consumers through more competitive pricing.

He expressed optimism that further downward price reviews will continue as operations stabilise and local refining capacity expands.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery also dismissed claims of supply disruptions, clarifying that no agreement with marketers had collapsed and that its engagement with the downstream market was structured to meet rising demand and enhance competition.

The refinery disclosed that supply under the marketers’ arrangement began in October 2025 with an agreed offtake volume of 600 million litres, which was increased to 900 million litres in November and expanded to 1.5 billion litres in December.

Since December 16, 2025, Dangote has consistently loaded between 31 million and 48 million litres of PMS daily from its gantry, subject to market demand, with figures verifiable against depot and loading records.

To broaden participation and support smaller operators, the refinery reduced minimum purchase volumes and introduced a 10-day credit facility backed by bank guarantees.

Dangote attributed the November 2025 surge in petrol imports to licensing decisions approved by the former leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which sanctioned volumes beyond prevailing domestic demand, unrelated to its operational capacity or supply commitments.

The refinery reaffirmed its commitment to reliable supply, transparency, and collaboration with regulators and stakeholders to advance domestic refining, conserve foreign exchange, moderate prices, and strengthen Nigeria’s long-term energy security.