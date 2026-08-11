Oil Prices Rise as Hopes Fade for Strait of Hormuz Deal

WASHINGTON, United States: Global crude oil prices rose on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, as negotiations between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz stalled.

Okay News reports that United States President Donald Trump stated he would seek conflict compensation from Iran as part of any peace negotiations, citing attacks and killings stretching back decades allegedly backed or perpetrated by Tehran.

The demand by Donald Trump responded to Tehran demanding United States war reparations as a precondition to resolving the crisis, following statements on Sunday, August 9, 2026, where he said he was low-keying his approach to the conflict.

Crude prices surged around 10 per cent over the past week, with both main crude contracts jumping around five per cent on Monday, August 10, 2026, and rising more than one per cent on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5 per cent to $83.37 per barrel, while Brent North Sea Crude increased 1.3 per cent to $88.85 per barrel.

BNZ analyst Jason Wong said, “In the absence of any positive headlines on negotiations to reopen the strait, pressure on oil prices has been upward.”

Quintex Intel global strategist Stephen Innes said, “In effect, both sides are trying to weaponise the oil barrel without firing another shot. Washington is trying to choke Iran’s ability to get its crude out, while Tehran is squeezing the artery through which everybody else’s crude gets through.” Stephen Innes added, “It is quite the game of chicken.”

Elevated oil prices revived inflation concerns and increased expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, despite a loss of more than 20,000 jobs in the United States economy last month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack said, “I would say in general, one 25-basis-point move probably doesn’t do a whole lot for the economy. So it’s probably some number of (movements). But I don’t want to prejudge what that number is going to be.”