OK Movement Explains Restraint In Peter Obi Benue Blockade

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ABUJA, Nigeria — The OK Movement announced on September 11, 2026, that its security personnel deliberately exercised restraint when the convoy of Nigeria Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi was blocked during a visit to Benue State.

Director-General of the OK Movement, John Ughulu, issued a statement in Abuja on September 11, 2026, requesting an official investigation into the event. Okay News reports that John Ughulu stated the security team acted to avoid a direct violent confrontation.

“We want to make one point absolutely clear concerning the conduct of the OK Movement Security Team. The fact that our security personnel exercised restraint in the face of provocation should never be interpreted as weakness, fear or lack of capacity,” John Ughulu said. “Our decision to restrain our people was a deliberate act of leadership and responsibility. We chose peace because we understand that Nigeria belongs to all of us, and we will not allow political provocation to push our supporters into unnecessary confrontation.”

John Ughulu added, “Restraint is not weakness. Restraint is discipline.”

The disruption occurred two days prior when Peter Obi attempted to travel to Yelwata to express condolences to families following a deadly attack. Youths blocked Gboko Road near the Nigerian Air Force Base and Makurdi Airport, forcing the convoy of the former governor of Anambra State to return to the airport and fly back to Abuja. Peter Obi alleged that hired thugs acting under instructions from a state government aide caused the blockage. The Benue State Government denied involvement and stated that Peter Obi failed to provide formal notification of his arrival.

The OK Movement, which coalition includes members of the Obidient movement, Kwankwasiyya, the New Nigeria People’s Party, and the African Democratic Congress, reiterated the constitutional right of political figures to move freely ahead of the 2027 general elections. John Ughulu noted that while the organization maintained peaceful conduct, it would employ legal measures to safeguard its members if disruptions continued.

“We call on the security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation into the Benue incident and ensure that anyone found responsible is held accountable under the law, regardless of political affiliation or position,” John Ughulu said.

The Benue State Police Command confirmed it had assigned officers to monitor the movement of Peter Obi and launched an investigation into the blockage on Gboko Road.