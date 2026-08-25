Okpebholo Donates Operational Vehicles, Motorcycles to Edo Police

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BENIN CITY, Nigeria – The Edo State Police Command has received a fleet of three brand-new Chery pickup operational vehicles and 10 motorcycles donated by the Edo State Government to bolster law enforcement operations, improve patrol mobility, and enhance rapid response coverage across the state.

The operational assets were formally received at the command headquarters in Benin City on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, with the Commissioner of Police expressing appreciation to the Executive Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for his intervention in equipping security agencies.

Okay News reports that following the handover, the police command directed the immediate deployment of the newly acquired vehicles and motorcycles to the Edo North senatorial district to intensify proactive crime prevention, highway surveillance, and emergency tactical response.

In an official statement, the Police Public Relations Officer for the command, ASP Eno Ikoedem, noted that the mobility assets will significantly improve police visibility in rural corridors and urban centers requiring reinforced patrol presence.

“The Commissioner of Police stated that the vehicles and motorcycles would improve the mobility, visibility, and rapid-response capabilities of police personnel, particularly in areas requiring increased operational presence,” Ikoedem stated.

The command assured residents of Edo State that the operational equipment will be managed professionally and deployed strictly in the interest of public safety and crime containment.

Police authorities also urged members of the public to maintain active collaboration with security personnel by providing actionable intelligence, adding that citizens experiencing conduct concerns can reach the Complaint Response Unit in Benin City on 08100389992 or 08150999335, while distress calls can be directed to the State Emergency Control Room lines.