Olise Scores Twice as France Rally to Beat Belgium 4–1

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

Michael Olise scored twice as France came from behind to beat Belgium 4–1 in the Nations League at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Monday, October 5, 2026.

Belgium led through Dodi Lukébakio’s 35th-minute goal and remained ahead until the 77th minute. All four France goals came from substitutes Désiré Doué, Rayan Cherki and Olise, official match records from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and the French Football Federation show.

Okay News reports that Doué equalised in the 77th minute before Cherki put France ahead four minutes later. Olise scored in the 88th minute and again in the first minute of stoppage time to complete the comeback.

France coach Zinédine Zidane introduced Olise and Cherki on the hour, replacing Ousmane Dembélé and Maghnes Akliouche. Doué came on for Bradley Barcola in the 72nd minute and scored five minutes later.

Doué’s equaliser came from a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area. Olise then supplied the pass for Cherki to score France’s second, before adding two goals of his own, UEFA’s match commentary showed.

The result gave France a second victory over Belgium in a week. Olise had also scored the winner in their 1–0 win in Brussels on September 28.

France finished this four-match Nations League spell unbeaten, with three wins and a 1–1 draw against Italy. Their next match is away to Italy in Milan on November 12, according to the French federation’s schedule.