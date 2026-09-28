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BRUSSELS, Belgium – Michael Olise produced a breathtaking late solo goal to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory for France over Belgium at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, maintaining head coach Zinédine Zidane’s perfect start to his managerial reign in the UEFA Nations League, international sports correspondents monitored in Brussels on Monday night, September 28, 2026.

The result gives France back-to-back 1-0 away victories to open their Nations League Group A1 campaign, following Friday’s hard-fought win over Turkey in Konya, which marked Zidane’s official debut on the touchline after succeeding long-serving manager Didier Deschamps in the aftermath of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Okay News reports that France now sit clear at the summit of Group A1 with maximum points from two matches, establishing a three-point cushion over Belgium and Italy, with the Azzurri bouncing back from their opening defeat to record a 4-1 victory away to Turkey in the group’s other Monday fixture.

Zidane was forced to navigate the contest without captain Kylian Mbappé, after the Real Madrid forward sustained a left knee strain while netting the winner against Turkey, prompting medical staff to release him back to Spain for rehabilitation.

Managing squad fatigue across a congested international window, Zidane made nine changes to his starting eleven in Brussels, retaining only goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Chelsea center-back Maxence Lacroix from Friday’s lineup while handing senior international debuts to Como midfielder Lucas Da Cunha and Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul.

Belgium, taking the field for new head coach Mark van Bommel’s first home fixture following their 2-0 victory in Italy, made just two alterations, but struggled to impose their rhythm against a disciplined French midfield.

The visitors created the sharper opportunities throughout the contest, coming within inches of opening the scoring when Paris Saint-Germain attacker Désiré Doué rattled the crossbar from long range before the interval, while debutant Da Cunha struck the upright with a low drive shortly after the restart.

With the tie seemingly heading toward a stalemate, Zidane turned to his bench in the 77th minute, introducing Olise in place of Liverpool winger Bradley Barcola to inject direct vertical running into the final third.

The tactical gamble paid off in the 88th minute when the Bayern Munich star collected possession deep inside his own half, accelerated past two Belgian challenges, and drove to the edge of the penalty box before bending an exquisite left-footed effort beyond goalkeeper Senne Lammens into the bottom corner.

The late strike sealed the points for France, who will now host Italy at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Friday night in what promises to be a momentous homecoming for Zidane, before entertaining Belgium in Paris the following Monday.