Olu Jacobs Laid to Rest After Lagos Funeral Service

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Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs was laid to rest in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, on Friday, October 2, 2026, following a funeral service at This Present House on Freedom Way in Lekki.

Channels Television reported that relatives, friends, colleagues and public officials attended the service before the actor’s remains were taken to the burial site.

Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat was among those present. Actors Kate Henshaw, Stan Nze and Ernest Obi also attended, while singer Dare Art Alade performed at the service, according to the broadcaster.

Okay News reports that Friday’s funeral followed Jacobs’ death on September 16 at the age of 84. The date and age were confirmed in a presidential condolence statement issued that day by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, he trained in London before building a career in British television and international film. He subsequently returned to Nigeria and became a leading actor in Nigeria’s film industry, known as Nollywood.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s tribute recognised his work across theatre, television and film, as well as his contribution to the development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.