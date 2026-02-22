Oluremi Tinubu Celebrates Former First Lady Aisha Buhari At 55

Abuja, Nigeria – Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated former First Lady Aisha Buhari on the occasion of her 55th birthday, describing her as a woman of grace, strength and compassion.

In a goodwill message made available to Okay News on Sunday, Senator Tinubu joined Aisha Buhari’s children, grandchildren, family, friends and associates in celebrating her life and contributions to national development.

She commended the former First Lady’s dedication to family values and her sustained advocacy for the welfare of women, children and adolescents.

The First Lady particularly acknowledged the impact of Aisha Buhari’s initiative, Future Assured, noting that the organisation has played a significant role in improving health and well-being across vulnerable groups in the country. She prayed for continued divine health, strength, joy and fulfillment for the former First Lady as she marks her 55th birthday.