Ondo Bans Unverified Alcohol Sales After 30 Deaths

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AKURE, Nigeria — The Ondo State Government has banned the sale and distribution of unverified alcoholic drinks and other substances following the death of 30 persons and the hospitalisation of 50 others in Odigbo Local Government Area.

Okay News reports that Ondo State‘s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Idowu Ajanaku, announced the directive on Sunday, September 13, 2026, confirming that the government ordered an immediate statewide crackdown on illegal products after victims consumed a local herbal alcoholic mixture known as monkey tail.

The directive applies to alcoholic drinks and other substances sold in sachets, bottles, or other forms whose sources, contents, or regulatory status cannot be verified.

The Ondo State Ministry of Health has commenced investigations into the substance suspected to be responsible for the deaths, deploying scientific officers to the affected areas.

“Under the leadership of Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the government is leaving no stone unturned in the efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, protect the lives of our people and prevent further casualties,” the statement said.

The government warned residents against purchasing or consuming products packaged in sachets or bottles without approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

Security agencies have been directed to immediately clamp down on the distribution and sale of illegal and unapproved products across Ondo State.

“Protecting lives and safeguarding public health remains a collective responsibility,” the statement said.